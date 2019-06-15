Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: No-decision against Mets
Ponce de Leon allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Friday.
The 27-year-old has given up just two runs in two major league starts this season, but he's probably a little fortunate he didn't give up more. While hitters are batting just .133 against him, Ponce de Leon has yielded seven walks in nine MLB innings. Other than that, though, his numbers are very strong. He doesn't have a decision and owns a 2.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in nine innings. With this outing, Ponce de Leon probably earned another start, but that isn't official yet.
