Ponce de Leon pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win versus Arizona.
Regular closer Alex Reyes pitched the ninth inning and kept the game tied. St. Louis went ahead on a Yadier Molina double in the top of the 10th, and Ponce de Leon was able to stymie Arizona for his second career save. The right-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) in 4.1 innings since he returned from a shoulder injury. He has a 6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:10 K:BB across 14.2 innings in nine outings (two starts) overall. Ponce de Leon isn't likely to see many high-leverage opportunities.
