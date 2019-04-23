Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Officially recalled ahead of start
Ponce de Leon was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers.
Ponce de Leon has a 3.24 ERA through three starts for Triple-A Memphis this season. He threw 33 innings in his debut campaign for the Cardinals last season, finishing with a 2.73 ERA. Drew Robinson was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.
