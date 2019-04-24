Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Optioned to Triple-A
Ponce De Leon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Ponce De Leon struck out seven and allowed just one run in a five-inning spot start Tuesday against the Brewers, but with Michael Wacha (knee) expected to return for his next start, there was no need to keep him on the roster. Harrison Bader (hamstring) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Whiffs seven•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Officially recalled ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: May make spot start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Candidate for callup•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...