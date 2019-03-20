Ponce de Leon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The move is not surprising, as Ponce de Leon had been mostly ruled out of the rotation conversation earlier in March. The 27-year-old could return at some point this season and look to build on the 2.73 ERA he recorded in his 33-inning debut last year.

