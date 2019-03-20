Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Optioned to Triple-A
Ponce de Leon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The move is not surprising, as Ponce de Leon had been mostly ruled out of the rotation conversation earlier in March. The 27-year-old could return at some point this season and look to build on the 2.73 ERA he recorded in his 33-inning debut last year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Still has outside shot at rotation•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Out of running for rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Working on developing curve•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Fans seven in loss•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Shifted to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...