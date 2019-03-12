Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Out of running for rotation spot
Ponce de Leon is out of the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' rotation, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Either John Gant or Dakota Hudson will win the fifth starter's spot, while Carlos Martinez (shoulder) could join the rotation in May or June. Considering Ponce de Leon has minor-league options remaining, this likely means he is ticketed for the Triple-A rotation to start the season.
