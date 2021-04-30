Ponce de Leon was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The move was backdated to Thursday, so Ponce de Leon could be eligible to return as soon as May 9, but it's unclear if the issue is minor enough for that to be a possibility. Jake Woodford was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Stellar in multi-inning outing•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Bound for bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Hammered for seven runs•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Solid effort in Monday's win•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set to open season in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Pitches to contact in latest outing•