Ponce de Leon won't start as scheduled Friday against the Cubs since the game was postponed following more positive COVID-19 test results from the Cardinals, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals were set to resume their season Friday after the past two series were postponed following the team's COVID-19 outbreak last week, but it appears they aren't out of the woods yet and produced another positive test result. It remains unclear what this means for the rest of the series against the Cubs, but it's a troublesome development with the Cardinals already out of action since July 29.