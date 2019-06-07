Ponce de Leon is a candidate to make a spot start Monday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ponce de Leon started Thursday for Triple-A Memphis against Tacoma, firing 53 pitches over three scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and three walks while also recording a pair of strikeouts. The workload wasn't so taxing so as to take Ponce de Leon out of consideration for a start on three days rest Monday, and manager Mike Shildt has hinted he may make a final announcement on the matter Friday. The 27-year-old had worked at least five innings in nine of his previous 10 starts for the Redbirds this season, offering at least some reason to read into the abbreviated nature of Thursday's outing.

