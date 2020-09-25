Ponce de Leon was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site ahead of his start in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 27-year-old will serve as the 29th man for Friday's twin bill as he makes his final start of the regular season. Ponce de Leon has a 5.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season, but he's allowed only four runs and has 18 strikeouts in his past two starts (11 innings).