Ponce de Leon was recalled from the alternate training site for Friday's doubleheader and is set to start Game 2 against the Pirates.

The 28-year-old allowed two runs over six innings during Monday's twin bill and will rejoin the club to start Friday on three days rest. Ponce de Leon has a 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season, though he's coming off his best outing of the season.