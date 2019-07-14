Ponce de Leon will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ponce de Leon was excellent in Friday's spot start with one run allowed on three hits over 6.2 innings, earning him a more extended look in the starting rotation. The 27-year-old has been impressive in his seven major-league outings (including four starts) this season with a 1.99 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB across 31.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories