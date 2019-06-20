Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Returned to minors
Ponce de Leon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Ponce de Leon is no longer needed in the big-league rotation with Adam Wainwright (hamstring) back from the injured list, so he'll head back to the minors for the time being to remain stretched out. The right-hander owns an impressive 1.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 through three starts (15 innings) with the Cardinals this season, so he'll remain one of the team's top options should an opening arise in the rotation.
