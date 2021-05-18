Ponce de Leon (shoulder) returned from the injured list Tuesday.
Ponce de Leon struggled to an 8.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in two starts in three relief appearances before being sidelined with shoulder inflammation in late April. He'll likely fill a lower-leverage relief role for now. Junior Fernandez was optioned in a corresponding move.
