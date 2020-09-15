The Cardinals optioned Ponce de Leon to their alternate training site Tuesday.
Ponce de Leon was up with the Cardinals for just one day, serving as the 29th man in the team's doubleheader with the Brewers. He started in the second half of the twin bill and turned in his best outing of the season, limiting Milwaukee to two runs over six innings while striking out nine to take a no-decision in the Cardinals' 3-2 win. St. Louis will have a need for an extra rotation member again for a Sept. 25 doubleheader versus the Brewers, so Ponce de Leon could be called up again at that time to make another start.
