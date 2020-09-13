The Cardinals plan to recall Ponce de Leon from their alternate training site to start one half of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

St. Louis has yet to announce a starter for the other game, but the decision appears to be between Johan Oviedo (COVID-19) or Kwang-Hyun Kim (chest), both of whom could be ready to return from the injured list. Once both pitchers are reinstated, Ponce de Leon may not be in store for additional starts, even though the Cardinals will have three more doubleheaders in the final two weeks of the season that will result in the team running out a seven-man rotation. Austin Gomber excelled in a spot start last week and may have moved ahead of Ponce de Leon as the Cardinals' No. 7 starter.