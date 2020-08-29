Ponce de Leon was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday.
Ponce de Leon was roughed up Friday as he was unable to escape the first inning of his start, and he'll be sent to alternate camp as a result. Johan Oviedo will take the right-hander's spot in the starting rotation for now, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Can't escape first inning•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Struggles with control•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Struggles in start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Cardinals-Cubs postponed Friday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Announced as Friday's starter•