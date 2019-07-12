Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set for spot start
Ponce de Leon will make a spot start in place of Adam Wainwright (back) Friday against Arizona, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wainwright was scratched with back spasms, though he's yet to be placed on the injured list, so Ponce de Leon may be in line for just a single start. He owns an excellent 2.16 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in 25 innings for the Cardinals this season, starting three games and appearing in another three out of the bullpen.
