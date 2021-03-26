Ponce de Leon is on track to begin the season in the Cardinals' starting rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kwang Hyun Kim (back) is still building up to a starter's workload as camp winds down, allowing Ponce de Leon to open 2021 in the starting rotation. The 29-year-old may only receive one or two starts until Kim is fully stretched out, but a strong showing could go a long way toward creating additional opportunities. Ponce de Leon had eight starts in nine appearances with a 4.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB over 32.2 innings for the Cardinals in 2020.