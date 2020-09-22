Ponce de Leon is scheduled to start during Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 28-year-old started during a twin bill last week and allowed two runs over five innings, and he'll take the mound Friday. Ponce de Leon has a 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB over 11 frames in his past two starts and will look to continue that run in what is likely his final outing of the regular season.