Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set to start Friday
Ponce de Leon will start Friday against the Mets, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
As expected, Ponce de Leon will join the rotation Friday in place of the injured Adam Wainwright (hamstring). The 27-year-old looked good in a spot start against the Brewers earlier in the season, allowing just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings of work. Ponce de Leon could stick in the rotation for more than one turn if he impresses, though nothing is guaranteed with Alex Reyes stretched out in the minors.
