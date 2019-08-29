Manager Mike Shildt told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Ponce de Leon will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday to start against the Reds.

The Cardinals need an additional starter this weekend thanks to Saturday's twin bill, so Ponce de Leon will rejoin the big-league rotation after spending the past month in the minors. The right-hander impressed across five starts with Memphis following his demotion, posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB in 29 innings. Ponce de Leon will likely head to the bullpen for the stretch run following Saturday's spot start.