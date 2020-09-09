Ponce de Leon didn't factor into the decision in a 6-4 win over the Twins during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was fairly effective in the spot start, with his only real mistake resulting in Brent Rooker's first career homer, but Ponce de Leon got the hook after 63 pitches (43 strikes) and wasn't able to qualify for the win. With the Cards having four more twin bills coming up over the next 10 days, this performance was likely good enough to earn Ponce de Leon another start in one of them as the team tries to find arms to cover all those innings. He still has a 7.47 ERA and 21:15 K:BB through 15.2 innings on the year, however, making him a very risky fantasy option even as a streamer.