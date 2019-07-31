Ponce de Leon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

This move frees up a roster spot for Adalberto Mejia, who was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Ponce de Leon recently lost his rotation spot after failing to reach the fifth inning for a third straight outing over the weekend, and the Cardinals opted to send him back to the minors to remain stretch out rather than keep him with the big club in a relief role.

