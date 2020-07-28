Ponce de Leon will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ponce de Leon will fill in as a starter for Miles Mikolas (forearm), who will miss the remainder of the season. The right-hander made a brief appearance as a reliever Saturday, allowing no baserunners while recording one out. Manager Mike Shildt revealed Tuesday that the appearance helped to keep him on a throwing schedule in case he had to fill in Wednesday, so Ponce de Leon should be fully rested heading into his start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dealt with spasm•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Ready for any role•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Projected for middle-inning work•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Excels in spring play•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominates in extended appearance•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominant in relief•