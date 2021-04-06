Ponce de Leon (1-0) picked up the win Monday as the Cards downed the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, tossing 57 of 93 pitches for strikes and hitting two batters before getting the hook, but Ponce de Leon was able to minimize the damage against him in a 4-1 victory. He sets up to take the mound again Sunday at home against the Brewers.