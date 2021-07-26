Ponce de Leon (shoulder) started Triple-A Memphis' win over Louisville on Sunday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits, issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The rehabbing right-hander worked up to 39 pitches, 22 which found the strike zone. Ponce de Leon now has three scoreless frames with the Redbirds under his belt, and with the team's official site reporting the Cardinals would like him to build up to around 50 pitches before activation, it appears very likely the 29-year-old is due for at least one more rehab outing.