Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Start pushed to Sunday
Ponce de Leon will start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Ponce de Leon was initially on track to start the second game of Saturday's matchup, but he'll now toe the rubber for Game 2 on Sunday after Friday's matchup was postponed.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set to start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominating down on farm•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Loses starting gig•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Chased early again•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....