Ponce de Leon will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Ponce de Leon will be promoted from the minors to start Saturday for the big-league club. He owns a 3.76 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 44:21 K:BB over 40.2 innings this season in the majors.