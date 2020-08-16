Ponce de Leon will start Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The young right-hander will get the call for the one non-doubleheader day of the five-game set against the Cubs. Ponce de Leon was originally slated to start Aug. 7 versus Chicago before the team's COVID-19 breakout suspended play until Saturday. Ponce de Leon has a chance to make a case for sticking in the rotation the rest of the way if he can put together some strong performances while Carlos Martinez (undisclosed) remains on the injured list, but he'll presumably have to prove more effective than Kwang-Hyun Kim, who is also entering the rotation with his start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.
