Ponce de Leon fired two scoreless innings to close out a win over the Nationals on Monday, allowing no hits or walks but hitting a batter while also recording a strikeout
The right-hander's plunking of Yan Gomes was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect line, as Ponce de Leon impressively fired 16 of 23 pitches for strikes in a much-needed confidence-building performance. The 29-year-old had opened the season in utterly forgettable fashion, giving up 10 earned runs across his first 7.1 innings over three appearances (two starts) prior to Monday's spotless outing.
