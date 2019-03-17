Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Still has outside shot at rotation
Updating a previous report, Ponce De Leon technically remains in the mix for the final rotation spot despite sporting a 7.71 ERA across 11.2 spring innings, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Ponce De Leon endured a rocky outing against the Astros on Friday, allowing three earned runs across four innings. However, manager Mike Shildt confirmed Saturday that Ponce De Leon will make his next scheduled spring start, giving him one final chance to make his case for a job that still appears likely to go to either Dakota Hudson or John Gant. Shildt is hoping that Ponce De Leon's next appearance will result in a much more even performance than the one the 27-year-old put together against Houston. "It was a long inning, short inning, longer inning, shorter inning," Shildt said. "We want to get more shorter innings, more consistency controlling counts. His stuff's more than fine, obviously."
