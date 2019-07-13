Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Strong in spot start
Ponce de Leon didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.
A solo shot by Christian Walker was the only blemish on the right-hander's line, but Ponce de Leon hit showers after 105 pitches (69 strikes) with the score tied 1-1. He now boasts a 1.99 ERA and 38:11 K:BB through 31.2 big-league innings this season, but he'll likely return to a relief role with Adam Wainwright (back) not expected to miss much time.
