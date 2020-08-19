Ponce de Leon (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

The right-hander flashed his impressive strikeout ability in the outing, but he struggled with his control and departed with one out in the fourth inning. He threw only 44 of 79 pitches for strikes and yielded a triple and a home run among his three hits. While Ponce de Leon has struck out 15 batters in 7.1 innings this season, he has also walked six batters and served up a pair of long balls. Still, he figures to stick in the rotation given the numerous doubleheaders the Cardinals will play in the weeks to come. His next start is scheduled for Sunday at home against Cincinnati.