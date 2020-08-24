Ponce de Leon allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings Sunday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Ponce de Leon held the Reds' bats in check, but struggled with control issues. This began immediately, as he surrendered a walk to Nick Castellanos in the first inning, who then crossed the plate on a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez. Though those were the only runs Ponce de Leon surrendered, he was unable to pitch deep enough into the contest to qualify for the win, despite exiting the contest with a 3-2 lead. He now owns a 5.25 ERA and 17:10 K:BB across 12 innings for the season. Due to the number of doubleheaders on the Cardinals' schedule, Ponce de Leon should start on a regular basis, and he lines up for his next work Friday against Cleveland.