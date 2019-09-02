Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Takes loss in spot start
Ponce de Leon (1-2) suffered the loss in the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati on Sunday, hurling four innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two.
Ponce de Leon was called up from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game to make the spot start and completed four innings before exiting in the fifth after giving up a homer, double and hit-batsman without retiring a batter. The 27-year-old has now thrown 44.2 innings in the majors this season, compiling a 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB. His next appearance will likely be out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Called up for doubleheader start•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Set to start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Dominating down on farm•
-
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Shuttled back to minors•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...