Ponce de Leon (1-2) suffered the loss in the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati on Sunday, hurling four innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

Ponce de Leon was called up from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game to make the spot start and completed four innings before exiting in the fifth after giving up a homer, double and hit-batsman without retiring a batter. The 27-year-old has now thrown 44.2 innings in the majors this season, compiling a 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB. His next appearance will likely be out of the bullpen.