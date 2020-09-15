Ponce de Leon allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings during the win against Milwaukee in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Ponce de Leon turned in his best performance of the season Monday, fanning a season-high nine batters while walking just one. The lone blemish on his line was a two-run homer by Jedd Gyorko in the fourth inning. He lowered his season ERA to 6.23 and will likely be optioned back to the team's alternate training site.