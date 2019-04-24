Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Whiffs seven
Ponce de Leon allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
Ponce de Leon was fairly impressive in his first start of the season, generating 14 swinging strikes against a tough Brewers lineup. He struggled a bit with his command, though one of his walks was intentional. It appears that Michael Wacha (knee) won't be on the injured list for an extended time, so it's unclear how long Ponce de Leon will stick in the rotation.
