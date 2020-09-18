Ponce de Leon is set to start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader aginst the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ponce de Leon will be recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site to toe the rubber Friday night on just three days rest, per Jones. The right-hander put together a solid outing in his last start Monday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while fanning nine over six innings of work.
