Ponce de Leon allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

This outing ended a stretch that saw Ponce de Leon yield just one run in 11.1 innings. Because he's only thrown a small sample size, this performance bumped his ERA up nearly a run. However, despite eight hits, opposing hitters are still only batting .187 against Ponce de Leon. He is 1-0 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 35.1 innings as well. Ponce de Leon will face the Pirates again at PNC Park on Monday.