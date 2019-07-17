Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Yields four runs in no-decision
Ponce de Leon allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
This outing ended a stretch that saw Ponce de Leon yield just one run in 11.1 innings. Because he's only thrown a small sample size, this performance bumped his ERA up nearly a run. However, despite eight hits, opposing hitters are still only batting .187 against Ponce de Leon. He is 1-0 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 35.1 innings as well. Ponce de Leon will face the Pirates again at PNC Park on Monday.
