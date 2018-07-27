Poncedeleon was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Poncedeleon was optioned to the minors after pitching seven no-ht innings versus Cincinnati on Monday in order to make room for another fresh arm. Following a flurry of moves by the Cardinals on Friday, the right-hander will return to the big leagues, though whether he will be deployed as a starter or reliever remains to be determined. For the time being, expect him to be available out of the bullpen.

