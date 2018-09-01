Poncedeleon was called up as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Reds.

Poncedeleon spent some time in the minors over the last 10 days as the Cardinals didn't need a fifth starter, but he's back with the team for the month of September and remains in the rotation for at least one more start. The 26-year-old has thrown 21.2 innings with a sparkling 2.08 ERA this season, though it's taken a .204 BABIP and a 89.6 percent strand rate to get to that point. His strikeout rate of 21.2 percent is unremarkable, while he's posted a high walk rate (11.8 percent) and a low groundball rate (32.1 percent).