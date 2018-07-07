Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Continues thriving in Memphis
Poncedeleon (8-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and three walks over six innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Omaha on Friday, while also recording seven strikeouts. He now sports a 2.70 ERA and .212 BAA across 83 innings with the Redbirds.
Despite recently having been passed up for a big-league spot start in late June, Poncedeleon remains one of the organization's brightest prospects at just below the big-league level. The right-hander has bounced back from a life-threatening head injury in May of last season stemming from a line drive that careened off his skull to already receive one major league callup this season. John Gant and Jack Flaherty continue to fill in effectively on the big-league starting rotation in the wake of injuries to Michael Wacha (oblique ) and Adam Wainwright (elbow), but Poncedeleon could certainly get another chance with the Cardinals at some point before the conclusion of the regular season.
