Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Demoted despite dominant debut
Poncedeleon was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Poncedeleon could hardly have done better in his major-league debut Monday, tossing seven no-hit innings against the Reds. He'll be sent down for Austin Gomber, who will make his first career start Tuesday. Poncedeleon's performance certainly merited a second start, but his demotion means he'll be ineligible to return for 10 days except to replace someone heading to the disabled list.
