Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon: Earns invite to spring training
Poncedeleon has fully recovered from a head injury he suffered last May and will report to the Cardinals' big-league camp this spring, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Poncedeleon underwent brain surgery immediately after being struck by a line drive during a game at the Triple-A level, but thankfully, he's been able to recover from the incident over the course of the last eight months. Prior to the injury, he posted a 2.17 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over six starts (29 innings) for Memphis, and although he will likely be back in Triple-A to begin the 2018 campaign, the 26-year-old is set to get his first opportunity against major-league hitting when spring training rolls around.
