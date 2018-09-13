Poncedeleon (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out seven.

All five hits Poncedeleon allowed were singles, but they all came in the second and third innings, resulting in a pair of runs. The rookie now owns a shiny 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across four starts (19.1 innings) this season, though it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation or head back to the bullpen.