Poncedeleon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Poncedeleon was recently recalled from Memphis but failed to appear in any big-league games during his time with the Cardinals. Through 58 innings of work at the Triple-A level in 2018, he's logged a 2.48 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 71:35 K:BB. Expect to see him back in the majors later this year.

