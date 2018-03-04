Poncedeleon was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Poncedeleon walked one batter during one inning of work Sunday against the Astros. This was the best outing of what was an otherwise disappointing spring training for Poncedeleon, who gave up five runs on six hits and three walks over his previous two games.

