Poncedeleon will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Monday's game against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Just 14 months after suffering a life-threatening brain injury when he was struck by a line drive in an outing for the Triple-A club, Poncedeleon has returned to the mound and established himself as one of the top arms in the International League. The 26-year-old, who posted a 2.15 ERA and 103:48 K:BB in 92 innings with Memphis, will now join the Cardinals to make his MLB debut with the team in need of a sixth starter. With the Cardinals optioning the struggling Luke Weaver down to Triple-A on Sunday, Poncedeleon could stick in the rotation for additional starts if he impresses in his first trial in the big leagues.