Poncedeleon was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday and will make his major-league debut against the Reds.

The 26-year-old has posted an excellent 2.15 ERA in 92 innings for Triple-A Memphis so far this season. His 26.3 percent strikeout rate is solid, though his 12.3 percent walk rate is slightly worrisome. He could have the chance to stick around for multiple starts if he impresses Monday.